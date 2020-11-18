Matt Prater earns his 12th player of the week honors

For the second time this season, and 12th time in his career, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater has been named a special teams player of the week.

Prater had a perfect day against Washington on Sunday, converting all three of his field goal attempts, as well as all three of his extra points. He nailed a 53-yarder in the closing seconds of the first half, before connecting on the game-winner from 59 yards as time expired.

Prater also won the award in Week 3, when he made all four of his field goal attempts, including the game-winner, against Arizona.

Overall, those high points have been the upside of an overall down season for the 14-year veteran. He's uncharacteristically missed six field goals through nine games, after missing five or fewer his first six seasons with the franchise.

In 2020, Prater has made 17 of his 23 field goal kicks. His 73.9 percent conversion rate is his worst since 2008, his first full season in the NFL.

Prater's 12 player of the week wins moves him into a tie for 13th on the all-time list with the likes of Hall of Famers Steve Young and Jerry Rice, as well as former Lions kicker Jason Hanson.