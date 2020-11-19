Lions' D'Andre Swift suffers concussion; Golladay unable to practice consecutive days

The Detroit Lions offense took a couple of major hits on Thursday as running back D'Andre Swift was sidelined by a concussion and wide receiver Kenny Golladay proved unable to practice consecutive days after returning to the field in a limited capacity a day earlier.

Swift spoke with the media after Wednesday's afternoon practice, indicating that concussion symptoms began showing later that day or Thursday morning. It also puts him on a tight timeline to get cleared ahead of Sunday's game against Carolina.

Swift, who made his first start last week, delivered an electric performance in Detroit's 30-27 victory over the Washington Football Team, racking up 149 yards and a touchdown from scrimmage.

If Swift isn't cleared ahead of Sunday, the Lions likely will lean on the tandem of Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson. The latter has had a minimal role in the offense in recent weeks, recording just 10 touches in the four games since the team's bye.

As for Golladay, he's missed the past two games with a hip injury and is now trending toward missing a third, bringing his season tally to five. Lions coach Matt Patricia said the team is focused on playing it smart with the star receiver, given the team has two games in the next eight days.

"Certainly we know there’s always the situations where you haven’t done stuff for a while, and you go out and you do something and then next day, you just try to be smart," Patricia said. "I would say, certainly for us, we’re very conscious of the fact that we have two games here, back-to-back, in close proximity of a timeline that we’re just trying to put all that into the equation here as we work through it."

The only other Lions player not practicing was Danny Amendola. With the corps depleted, the team might have to turn to veteran Mohamed Sanu, who is currently on the practice squad.

"Mohamed Sanu’s been awesome," Patricia said ahead of Thursday's practice. "I’ve obviously competed against him for a long time. I have the utmost respect for him as a player, competitor. Everything that he brings, every single day, has been great.

"...He’s run some really good routes on the practice field, he’s done a good job of helping us on both sides of the ball and helping the defense get ready in some situations, and obviously stepping in on offense," Patricia continued. "I think he just is continuing to learn and just grow and (I'm) just really pleased with where he’s headed right now."

On the positive front, Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) returned to practice in a limited capacity.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye said he noticed no difference in the quarterback's ability to throw the ball.

Also limited for the Lions on Thursday were defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), linebacker Jarrad Davis (knee), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin), tight end T.J. Hockenson (toe), linebacker Christian Jones (knee), wide receiver Marvin Jones (knee), safety Jayron Kearse (ankle) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot).

