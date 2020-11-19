Kelly Stafford says she's 'over' living in Michigan 'dictatorship'

The Detroit News

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, took to Instagram on Thursday to call living in Michigan a "dictatorship" in response to new wide-ranging restrictions announced this week by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to try to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new policies announced Sunday temporarily halt in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, indoor dine-in service at restaurants and bars, and high school athletics as well as close some businesses, including movie theaters, bowling alleys and casinos.

The restrictions, imposed through a Michigan Department of Health and Human Services order, took effect Wednesday and will be in place until Dec. 8, as the governor described it as the "worst moment" yet of the pandemic. On Wednesday, the state reported 5,772 more coronavirus cases and 62 deaths.

Michigan shattered its weekly coronavirus case record last week with a total of 44,019 new cases reported, the fifth consecutive record week for confirmed infections.

Stafford said she's concerned about the effect the new restrictions will have on small businesses.

"I'm so over it," she said. "I'm so over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan. I understand there's a pandemic, and I understand it's very scary. I'm scared of it, too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there's a vaccine.

"But, shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer, because they will not make it, so once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship decides to let us have some freedom, there will be nothing left. I'm just over it. I see all these people, and it brings me, like, to tears. ..."

Stafford said she knows everyone won't agree with her, but "this is my opinion. You have yours, everyone has their own.

"Believe me, I know there are people who are out there who are stating, 'That's really ignorant of you, how could you say that?'" she said. "Listen, I know not everybody's going to agree with me, not everybody's going to agree with my every move I make. That's life, OK? We state our opinions, we move on. This is my opinion.

"I feel for these small businesses. I feel for — it's not that I don't feel for the people who have COVID, or the hospitals; I do. But, this is my opinion. ... I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do. I live once."

As of Wednesday, the state has reported 277,806 confirmed cases and 8,190 deaths since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March, according to tracking by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.