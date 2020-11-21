Saturday's NFL: Bengals put RB Mixon on IR ahead of matchup with Washington

Cincinnati — The Cincinnati Bengals have placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve with a foot injury.

The announcement on Saturday means backup Giovani Bernard will start for the fourth straight game when Cincinnati faces Washington on Sunday.

Mixon, a fourth-year player, suffered a right foot injury in the Week 6 loss at Indianapolis and has been week-to-week. Prior to the injury he carried the ball 119 times for 428 yards and three touchdowns, and also had 21 catches for 138 yards and another TD.

The Bengals didn’t say how long he might be sidelined or if he’ll be able to return this season.

Also Saturday, the team elevated guard Quinton Spain and cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad to the active roster, and returned safety Trayvon Henderson to the practice squad from the COVID-19 list.

The New York Jets placed cornerback Bless Austin on injured reserve Saturday, another tough blow to their already thin and inexperienced secondary.

... The Jacksonville Jaguars activated veteran cornerback D.J. Hayden from injured reserve Saturday and expect him to play significantly against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

They waived safety Doug Middleton to make room on the roster.

... The Los Angeles Chargers have placed linebacker Kyzir White on the COVID-19 list and called up three players from the practice squad Saturday.

... Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney has gone on injured reserve as he deals with a knee issue.

... The Browns will have starting right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey on Sunday against Philadelphia after both were activated from the COVID-19 list.