Lions' Stafford active, Panthers' Bridgewater out for Sunday's game

Charlotte, N.C. -- The Detroit Lions will have their starting quarterback on Sunday, while the Carolina Panthers aren't so fortunate.

Despite being listed as questionable with a thumb injury, it had become increasing clear ahead of Sunday that Matthew Stafford was going to be able to play through his throwing-hand thumb injury he suffered a week ago against Washington.

Stafford will be playing with a supportive brace on the thumb. The injury occurred in the first half against Washington, but Stafford was able to stay in the game and finished with one of his best stat lines of the season, completing 24 of 33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

As for the Panthers, it was determined Teddy Bridgewater wasn't going to be able to play after testing his injured knee during pre-game warmups.

Subscription: Five things to watch: Lions at Panthers

In Bridgewater's place, PJ Walker will make his first NFL start.

For Detroit's inactives, the team had previously ruled out five players ahead of game day. Wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Danny Amendola (hip), running back D'Andre Swift (concussion), defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (groin) didn't make the trip.

Rounding out the inactives, the team scratched third-string quarterback David Blough and rookie offensive lineman Logan Stenberg.