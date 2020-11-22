Live updates: Lions vs. Panthers
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday still hanging on to hopes of making a run at the playoffs. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Lions at Panthers
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, N.C.
TV/radio: Fox/760
Records: Lions 4-5, Panthers 3-7
Line: Lions by 2.5
More coverage
Five things to watch: Lions at Panthers
Lions rule out D-linemen Hand, Bryant; elevate DT Herron, WR Sanu
Detroit News scouting report: Lions at Panthers
Detroit News predictions: Lions at Panthers
'Full-speed' approach makes Lions' Romeo Okwara one of NFL's best pass rushers
Lions' Jeff Okudah feeling some relief from his rookie 'growing pains'