Lions list 16 players out or limited on Monday's projected practice report

The Detroit Lions didn't practice Monday, but because they play Thursday, the team is required to list a projected participation report. And putting it kindly, things aren't looking great.

The team noted 16 players as either out or limited for the day. Topping the list of concerns is running back D'Andre Swift, who would have been unable to participate on Monday due to lingering effects from a concussion he suffered some time last week.

Other players who were projected as out included wide receiver Danny Amendola (hip), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion), defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (groin) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder).

Amendola and Hand were held out against Carolina on Sunday, while Ford and Okudah suffered their injuries during the game. Ford's concussion occurred during a punt return, where he lowered his head to make a tackle.

As for Detroit's limited players, the list is extensive. The group is made up of defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), linebackers Jarrad Davis (knee), Christian Jones (knee) and Reggie Ragland (ankle), wide receivers Kenny Golladay (hip) and Marvin Hall (toe), safety Will Harris (groin), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), guard Jonah Jackson (knee), quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot).

Stafford proved able to play through his throwing-hand injury, showing no real issues handling snaps or throwing the ball, including a pinpoint deep shot to Marvin Jones that was overturned by a penalty. Still, Stafford finished the day with 178 yards passing, one of the 10 lowest totals of his career.

Missing Amendola, Golladay and Swift, Detroit's offense struggled mightily on Sunday, resulting in the team getting shut out for the first time in 11 years.

The Lions play host to the Houston Texans on Thanksgiving Day.

