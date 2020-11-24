D'Andre Swift upgraded, Kenny Golladay downgraded on latest Lions injury report

For the second day in a row, the Detroit Lions didn't conduct a traditional practice on Tuesday, leaving the team to submit a projected participation report. Within that report, there was some good news and some bad news.

First, the good news, running back D'Andre Swift was upgraded to a limited participant as he works his way back from the concussion he suffered last week. By taking that step forward in the protocol, there's still a possibility he will cleared to play on Thanksgiving.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Kenny Golladay was downgraded from a limited participant on Monday to a non-participant on Tuesday, casting doubt on his ability to return to action after missing the past three games with a hip injury.

Also projected as non-participants for the Lions were cornerback Mike Ford (concussion), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (groin) and cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder). Hand missed last Sunday's game with his injury, while Okudah and Ford suffered their injuries in the 20-0 loss to the Panthers.

Defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), linebackers Jarrad Davis (knee), Christian Jones (knee) and Reggie Ragland (knee), wide receiver Marvin Hall (toe), tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), guard Jonah Jackson (knee), quarterback Matthew Stafford and offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai were all listed as limited, along with Swift.