Lions rule out six, including Golladay and Okudah, for Thanksgiving

For the fourth consecutive week, and sixth time this season, the Detroit Lions will be without their top receiver. The team officially ruled out Kenny Golladay on Wednesday, the day before their Thanksgiving contest with the Houston Texans.

In addition to Golladay, the Lions ruled out six others, including rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah, who suffered a shoulder injury in last weekend's loss to Carolina. This will mark the second game the first-round draft pick has missed this year after sitting out the season-opener with a hamstring strain.

The others ruled out by the Lions were wide receiver Danny Amendola (hip), defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (groin). It will be the second consecutive week Amendola, Bryant and Hand will be sidelined.

The team listed just three players as questionable for the contest, headlined by rookie running back D'Andre Swift, who is continuing to work his way through concussion protocol after suffering the head injury a week ago.

A surprising addition to the injury report is cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who popped up Wednesday with a back injury and is also listed as questionable, along with linebacker Reggie Ragland (ankle).

Oruwariye has been Detroit's best, and most durable, cornerback this season. Against Carolina last week, he recorded his first interception of the season and third of his young career.

