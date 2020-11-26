Lions' D'Andre Swift can't clear protocol, won't play vs. Texans

Already down several key pieces on both offense and defense, the Detroit Lions will also be without D'Andre Swift for the team's Thanksgiving game against the Houston Texans. The rookie running back had been listed as questionable with the concussion he suffered last week and proved unable to clear protocol ahead of Thursday's kickoff.

Swift joins six other Lions players who were ruled out a day earlier. That group was headlined by wide receiver Kenny Golladay, who is missing his fourth straight contest with a hip injury, and first-round draft pick Jeff Okudah, who suffered a shoulder injury in last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (hip), defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), defensive tackle (Da'Shawn Hand (groin) and cornerback Mike Ford (concussion) are also inactive for the matchup, having all been ruled out Wednesday.

The team will also be without starting offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaait, who was placed on injured reserve this week with a foot injury that's plagued him all season.

The Lions didn't conduct an official practice this week, but there was optimism regarding Swift's status after he was listed as limited on both Tuesday and Wednesday's projected participation reports.

Prior to suffering the concussion, Swift had been moved into the starting lineup, gaining 149 yards from scrimmage and scoring on a reception in his first game in the role.

With Swift out, the Lions will once again lean on the tandem of Adrian Peterson and Kerryon Johnson. In the loss to Carolina last Sunday, the duo combined for a paltry 35 yards on 13 carries.