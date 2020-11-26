Live updates: Lions vs. Texans
Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. You can follow the action here throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
Lions vs. Texans
Kickoff: 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Ford Field, Detroit
TV/radio: CBS/760
Records: Texans 3-7, Lions 4-6
Line: Texans by 3
More coverage
Lions' C.J. Moore, twin A.J. have plenty to be thankful for as Thanksgiving showdown looms
Matt Patricia no stranger to 'amazing' Deshaun Watson as Lions prep for Texans
Detroit News scouting report: Texans at Lions
Detroit News predictions: Texans at Lions
Five things to watch: Texans at Lions
Aaron Rodgers: Lions' Matthew Stafford deserves more credit for throws he makes