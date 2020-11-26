Live updates: Lions vs. Texans

The Detroit Lions host the Houston Texans in their annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. You can follow the action here throughout the game with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Lions vs. Texans

Kickoff: 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: CBS/760

Records: Texans 3-7, Lions 4-6

Line: Texans by 3

More coverage

Lions' C.J. Moore, twin A.J. have plenty to be thankful for as Thanksgiving showdown looms

Matt Patricia no stranger to 'amazing' Deshaun Watson as Lions prep for Texans

Detroit News scouting report: Texans at Lions

Detroit News predictions: Texans at Lions

Five things to watch: Texans at Lions

Aaron Rodgers: Lions' Matthew Stafford deserves more credit for throws he makes