'It's about time': Former Lions take parting shots at Matt Patricia, Bob Quinn

Saturday’s news of Lions team owner Sheila Ford Hamp parting ways with head coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn spread quickly.

Although there wasn’t much reaction from current Lions players, there was plenty from former players who played under head coach Jim Caldwell. Many of them left the Lions under less-than-ideal circumstances but voiced their opinions about the Lions going in a different direction.

Linebacker Stephen Tulloch was one of the most scathing in his assessment: “FIRED. The best news I’ve heard all year. The city of Detroit and its fans deserve SO MUCH BETTER. The Ford family took the necessary steps today to ensure that. We need the right LEADERSHIP to lead this team.”

Tulloch paid homage to Caldwell, posting: “This is what leadership looks like. All leader of men Coach Caldwell,” with a photo of himself with Caldwell.

Steelers tight end Eric Ebron, who had a tumultuous time while with the Lions from 2014-17, had an interesting exchange with former teammate Darius Slay on Twitter.

“About to text Bob Quinn see if he straight,” Ebron wrote.

Slay replied: “(Bro) chill!!!”

Ebron responded: “He fired me and lit a fuel I’ll never forget. I’m thankful for his sorry ass.”

Slay: “Yes sir…been ballin’ since.”

Slay, now with the Eagles, had a separate post, with a rhetorical comment: “I was the problem tho.”

Defensive lineman Ashawn Robinson, now with the Los Angeles Rams, took a shot after hearing the news, posting to Twitter: “Haha told me you’ll take my career away from me but I guess they have other plans for you.”

Safety Glover Quin, a longtime proponent of Caldwell’s and part of the defense that thrived under Caldwell and defensive coordinator Teryl Austin, posted a screen shot of the news that Patricia was fired and added peace signs above it.

Quin’s partner in the defensive backfield, James Ihedigbo, added: “It’s about time!! #BringBackCaldwell.”

Dan Orlovsky, a former Lions quarterback and current TV analyst, made a more in-depth assessment of the situation, noting that there’s plenty more work to do to get the Lions back to the playoff contender that they were during the Caldwell tenure.

“When the next HC for the @Lions gets to Detroit—he will have a lot of work to do. This time it’s truth and not a lie.”

