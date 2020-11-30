Darrell Bevell ‘jacked up’ for chance to be Lions head coach

It wasn’t where Darrell Bevell thought he’d be this week.

Instead of reviewing the game against the Texans and getting the offensive game plan ready for the game against the Bears, Bevell was given a bigger set of responsibilities.

After the Lions parted ways with Matt Patricia on Saturday, Bevell was promoted from offensive coordinator to interim head coach and will finish out the final five games of the regular season. He’ll make his debut Sunday against Chicago.

"I'm super excited,” Bevell said Monday. “I'm kind of jacked up for this opportunity."

In the final five games, Bevell is looking to make an impression and wants to motivate the players, though they are currently on the outside of the playoff picture at 4-7, following Thursday’s loss to Houston.

He said he wants to generate more excitement and creating a refreshed attitude.

“I think it’s been inconsistent at times. I want them to have a great time,” Bevell said. “You can have a great time and work hard. … It's never really been about their work; they work hard.”

Bevell said he will continue to call offensive plays and defensive coordinator Cory Undlin will retain play-calling duties for the defense.

Bevell, 50, is in his second season with the Lions and previously was offensive coordinator with the Seahawks from 2011-17, helping them get to the Super Bowl twice, including winning the championship in 2014.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard