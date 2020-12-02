Lions place Danny Shelton, Desmond Trufant on injured reserve

The Detroit Lions announced a number of transaction on Wednesday, headlined by the decision to place defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Desmond Trufant on injured reserve.

The IR designation rules out either player from playing in at least the next three games.

Trufant has been battling a hamstring injury since the first game of the season, previously missing five contests over two stretches with the strain. He aggravated it again on Thanksgiving, exiting the game against Houston in the second half.

Shelton suffered a knee injury against Houston, which puts him on the shelf.

To fill those two roster openings, the Lions activated rookie tight end Hunter Bryant off injured reserve and promoted defensive tackle Kevin Strong to the active roster, one day after he was signed back to the practice squad.

Strong, an undrafted rookie a year ago, appeared in eight games for the Lions last season. He's spent much of this year on the practice squad, last appearing in a game in Week 2.

As for Byrant, he has yet to debut for the Lions after suffering a hamstring strain in training camp and a concussion during an early-season practice.

In addition to the transactions, the Lions also announced two defensive players currently on injured reserve will be returning to practice. Rookie defensive end Julian Okwara and cornerback Darryl Roberts will start their practice clocks on Wednesday, and the team has 21 days to add them back to the active roster.

Interim coach Darrell Bevell announced the Lions will be without the services of wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), cornerback Jeff Okudah (shoulder) and defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) for Wednesday's practice.

Golladay has missed four straight games and six total on the season.

