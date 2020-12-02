Detroit News NFL picks: Week 13
Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.
Detroit +4.5 at Chicago
Rogers: Chicago
Beard: Chicago
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Detroit
Cincinnati +11 at Miami
Rogers: Miami
Beard: Miami
Niyo: Miami
Wojnowski: Miami
Indianapolis -2.5 at Houston
Rogers: Indianapolis
Beard: Houston (best bet)
Niyo: Indianapolis
Wojnowski: Indianapolis
Jacksonville +9.5 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Beard: Minnesota
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Minnesota
Washington +10 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Beard: Pittsburgh
Niyo: Washington
Wojnowski: Washington
Las Vegas -8 at N.Y. Jets
Rogers: Las Vegas
Beard: Las Vegas
Niyo: Las Vegas
Wojnowski: Las Vegas
New Orleans -3 at Atlanta
Rogers: New Orleans
Beard: New Orleans
Niyo: New Orleans
Wojnowski: Atlanta
Cleveland +5.5 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Beard: Tennessee
Niyo: Tennessee
Wojnowski: Tennessee
N.Y. Giants +9 at Seattle
Rogers: Seattle
Beard: Seattle
Niyo: Seattle
Wojnowski: Seattle
L.A. Rams -2.5 at Arizona
Rogers: L.A. Rams
Beard: L.A. Rams
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojnowski: Arizona
Philadelphia +7.5 at Green Bay
Rogers: Green Bay
Beard: Green Bay
Niyo: Green Bay (best bet)
Wojnowski: Green Bay
New England +1 at L.A. Chargers
Rogers: L.A. Chargers
Beard: New England
Niyo: L.A. Chargers
Wojnowski: New England
Denver +13.5 at Kansas City
Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)
Beard: Kansas City
Niyo: Kansas City
Wojnowski: Kansas City (best bet)
Dallas +7 at Baltimore
Rogers: Baltimore
Beard: Baltimore
Niyo: Dallas
Wojnowski: Baltimore
Buffalo -2.5 at San Francisco
Rogers: Buffalo
Beard: Buffalo
Niyo: Buffalo
Wojnowski: Buffalo
Records
Rogers: 8-7 last week, 83-86-6 overall, 7-5 best bets
Beard: 8-7 last week, 84-85-6 overall, 5-7 best bets
Niyo: 8-7 last week, 84-85-6 overall, 6-6 best bets
Wojnowski: 8-7 last week, 74-95-6 overall, 4-8 best bets