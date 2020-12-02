Detroit News NFL picks: Week 13

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

Detroit +4.5 at Chicago

Rogers: Chicago

Beard: Chicago

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Detroit

Cincinnati +11 at Miami

Rogers: Miami

Beard: Miami

Niyo: Miami

Wojnowski: Miami

Indianapolis -2.5 at Houston

Rogers: Indianapolis

Beard: Houston (best bet)

Niyo: Indianapolis

Wojnowski: Indianapolis

Jacksonville +9.5 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Beard: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Washington +10 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Beard: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Washington

Wojnowski: Washington

Las Vegas -8 at N.Y. Jets

Rogers: Las Vegas

Beard: Las Vegas

Niyo: Las Vegas

Wojnowski: Las Vegas

New Orleans -3 at Atlanta

Rogers: New Orleans

Beard: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojnowski: Atlanta

Cleveland +5.5 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Beard: Tennessee

Niyo: Tennessee

Wojnowski: Tennessee

N.Y. Giants +9 at Seattle

Rogers: Seattle

Beard: Seattle

Niyo: Seattle

Wojnowski: Seattle

L.A. Rams -2.5 at Arizona

Rogers: L.A. Rams

Beard: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojnowski: Arizona

Philadelphia +7.5 at Green Bay

Rogers: Green Bay

Beard: Green Bay

Niyo: Green Bay (best bet)

Wojnowski: Green Bay

New England +1 at L.A. Chargers

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Beard: New England

Niyo: L.A. Chargers

Wojnowski: New England

Denver +13.5 at Kansas City

Rogers: Kansas City (best bet)

Beard: Kansas City

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojnowski: Kansas City (best bet)

Dallas +7 at Baltimore

Rogers: Baltimore

Beard: Baltimore

Niyo: Dallas

Wojnowski: Baltimore

Buffalo -2.5 at San Francisco

Rogers: Buffalo

Beard: Buffalo

Niyo: Buffalo

Wojnowski: Buffalo

Records

Rogers: 8-7 last week, 83-86-6 overall, 7-5 best bets

Beard: 8-7 last week, 84-85-6 overall, 5-7 best bets

Niyo: 8-7 last week, 84-85-6 overall, 6-6 best bets

Wojnowski: 8-7 last week, 74-95-6 overall, 4-8 best bets