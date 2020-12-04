Lions still think fifth-round WR Quintez Cephus is a keeper

As far as fifth-round draft picks go, Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus has produced at a level you might have reasonably projected.

Buried on the depth chart behind several more experienced options, he's appeared in eight of the team's 11 games, been targeted 21 times, caught 12 passes for 174 yards and has zero touchdowns.

And while those numbers aren't blowing anyone away, position coach Robert Prince remains high on Cephus' potential.

"The thing with the rookies these days is they didn't get a chance to go through the regular OTAs and didn't have a regular training camp, didn't go through preseason and sometimes those guys, by now, hit that rookie wall," Prince said. "But he's done a great job of staying focused and learning from the best. He always wants to try to get better. Willing to work, and I think the sky is the limit with that guy because of his work ethic."

While it might be a stretch to suggest Prince was pounding for the table for Cephus in the draft, the veteran assistant coach has long had eyes on the former Wisconsin standout.

When doing his prospect evaluations before the draft, Prince told The Detroit News in September that Cephus was a player he coveted.

"When we were talking about the receivers in the draft, he was definitely a guy that I had circled and I said, ‘I would love to coach this guy,’" Prince said. "I loved the way he played. He was a very physical receiver, great at the catch point, contested catches, had the strength to create separation and I thought he was a really good player and I thought he’d fit with what we wanted."

Cephus' status for this week's game against Chicago is up in the air. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday and his absence was listed as non-injury related. With Kenny Golladay out the past four games, the rookie has averaged 26 snaps.

Golladay, who has also missed the past two days with a lingering hip injury, is not expected to play against Chicago.