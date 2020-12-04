Report: Lions waiving wide receiver Marvin Hall

In the team's first notable transaction since firing general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia, the Detroit Lions are waiving wide receiver Marvin Hall, according to an NFL Network report.

Hall, in his second season with the Lions, had been one of the team's top deep threats the past two seasons.

In 2019, he caught just seven passes, but averaged a staggering 37.3 yards per grab. This year, with expanded playing time, he was seeing targets at more varied depths, catching 17 balls for 290 yards and two scores.

Last month against Indianapolis, Hall had the best game of his career. Taking more snaps after Kenny Golladay went down with an injury, Hall caught four passes for 113 yards in the defeat.

With Hall departing and Golladay still working his way back from the hip injury, the Lions will likely give more reps to rookie Quintez Cephus, veteran Mohamed Sanu and return man Jamal Agnew.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @justin_rogers