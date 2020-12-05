Detroit Lions activate CB Darryl Roberts, downgrade D'Andre Swift ahead of Sunday's game

The Detroit Lions made a flurry of moves on Saturday to address some depth issues heading into Sunday's game with the Chicago Bears.

Hurting at cornerback, with Desmond Trufant landing on injured reserve and rookie Jeff Okudah previously ruled out with a shoulder injury, the Lions got some reinforcements by activating Darryl Roberts off IR.

Roberts had been battling multiple injuries when he was initially placed on the injured list early last month.

Also down multiple options at defensive tackle after Danny Shelton went on the shelf with a knee injury and Da'Shawn Hand still sidelined by a groin strain, the Lions promoted Frank Herron off the practice squad.

Herron has bounced back and forth between the team's practice squad and main roster the past two seasons. He's previously appeared in two games this season, playing nearly 50 defensive snaps in those contests.

To clear room on the roster, the Lions waived wide receiver Marvin Hall and tight end Isaac Nauta. The latter became expendable when the Lions activated rookie tight end Hunter Bryant off injured reserve earlier this week.

Finally, the Lions temporarily elevated rookie safety Bobby Price off the practice squad, providing insurance if Tracy Walker doesn't play on Sunday. He had been listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice because he and his wife welcomed their first child.

Beyond the transactions, the Lions downgraded the status of two injured players. Running back D'Andre Swift (illness) and defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh) are now both considered doubtful for the game against Chicago.

Swift also missed the previous two games with a concussion. He came down with an unrelated, mid-week illness after clearing protocol for the head injury on Thursday.

