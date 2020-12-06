Lions officially scratch D'Andre Swift for third consecutive game

Chicago — The writing was on the wall when the team downgraded him to doubtful Saturday afternoon, but the Detroit Lions officially scratched running back D'Andre Swift from the lineup for the third straight week ahead of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Swift, who sat out the previous two weeks with a concussion, was hit by an unrelated, mid-week illness after clearing protocol for the head injury.

Swift headlines an inactive list lacking any real surprises. He was joined be wide receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Jeff Okudah, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, defensive end Austin Bryant and quarterback David Blough.

Golladay (hip), Okudah (shoulder) and Hand (groin) had been ruled out on Friday, while Bryant (thigh), like Swift, was downgraded to doubtful over the weekend.

Safety Tracy Walker is active for the contest. He had been listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice to be with his wife while she gave birth to the couple's first child.

Subscription: Five things to watch: Lions at Bears

Also active is rookie tight end Hunter Bryant, who will be making his pro debut. Undrafted out of Washington, he missed significant practice time during training camp and the start of the season with a hamstring strain before spending multiple weeks on injured reserve with a concussion.

Bryant should see playing time against the Bears following the release of Isaac Nauta over the weekend.