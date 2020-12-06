SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months. Save 97%.
LIONS

Live updates: Lions vs. Bears

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments

In their first game under interim head coach Darrell Bevell, the Detroit Lions travel to Chicago for a 1 p.m. Sunday matchup against the Bears. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford throws before the game against the Chicago Bears.

Lions at Bears

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

TV/radio: Fox/WJR 760

Records: Lions 4-7; Bears 5-6

Line: Bears by 3

More coverage

Five things to watch: Lions at Bears

Bears' Nagy raves about former colleague Bieniemy as potential head coach

Detroit News scouting report: Lions at Bears

Detroit News predictions: Lions at Bears

Niyo: Darrell Bevell quarterbacked Wisconsin's turnaround. Can he do it for the Lions?

Quarterbacks in draft Lions might consider in a Matthew Stafford-less future

View Comments