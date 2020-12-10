Lions sharpen cause with 'My Cause My Cleats' program; check out what they'll be wearing

On Sunday, more than 40 Detroit Lions players and coaches will participate in the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats program. In its fifth season, it allows players to wear custom cleats that raise awareness for non-profit organization and causes.

The player-led campaign began in 2016 and has since provided a platform to bring causes they are most passionate about to the forefront on game day. Of the more than 1,000 players to participate across the league, more than 20% selected social justice causes, 17% selected causes related to youth and education while 14% of players will support health and wellness-related initiatives.

"My Cause My Cleats was created out of conversations with NFL players who wanted an opportunity to shed light on causes that mean the most to them," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Season after season I am inspired by the growing number of NFL players that participate in My Cause My Cleats and the causes they represent. Each player has a story to tell and we are grateful for the impact they make in the communities in which they live and work, and society in general."

Players have the option to raise funds for their cause of choice through auctioning their cleats on NFL Auction where 100% of funds raised will be donated to the charities they select. Fans may bid on player cleats at NFL Auction and help raise funds for the causes nearest to their hearts.

