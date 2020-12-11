Detroit News predictions: Packers at Lions

The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, Rod Beard, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News predict the outcome of Sunday's Packers at Lions game (1 p.m., Fox/WJR 760).

►Justin Rogers: The Lions are still flawed, but last week's win over the Bears showed they can be fun to watch down the stretch. That's particularly true on offense, where the return of the deep-passing attack should mean more big plays and more points. That's the optimistic side of the current situation. The flip side is the defense is still a mess, and you can't be a mess against the Packers, who come to town with one of the more complete offensive attacks in football. Bet the over. Packers 38, Lions 27

►Rod Beard: The Lions got a nice win last week in Darrell Bevell's debut but the stakes get a bit higher against the division-leading Packers. Matthew Stafford had a big day against Chicago but the defense still needs to do more. Green Bay has won four of its last five games and has 16 TD passes in his last five games. The Lions may get D'Andre Swift back from injury, but Kenny Golladay's absence continues to be the biggest issue. Packers 31, Lions 24

More: Lions interview three internal candidates for GM position

►John Niyo: The Lions' offense might've found a rhythm, and the defense has been better on third downs, at least. But this is a Green Bay team that piled up nearly 500 yards against Detroit in Week 2, and the injuries have only made things worse in the secondary. Packers 34, Lions 24

Subscription: Lions' slim playoff hopes hinge on colossal challenge of slowing Aaron Rodgers

►Bob Wojnowski: If the Lions truly are energized under Darrell Bevell, we’ll find out in a hurry. Green Bay (9-3) will win the division but is battling New Orleans (10-2) for the No. 1 seed. So, no, Aaron Rodgers won’t be letting up. It looks like a complete mismatch against the Lions’ secondary, and if Detroit gets more aggressive, Rodgers is a blitz-killer. Running back Aaron Jones makes it a prolific double-Aaron attack. The hope for the Lions is that D’Andre Swift returns and provides a burst or two. Matthew Stafford will be busy again trying to keep up, and he will for a while. The Lions might have more spirit under Bevell, but they don’t have more defense. Packers 38, Lions 23