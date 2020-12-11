Detroit News scouting report: Packers at Lions

Matt Schoch

Special to The Detroit News

Packers at Lions

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/WJR 760

Records: Packers 9-3; Lions 5-7

Line: Packers by 7.5

Matt Schoch breaks down the Lions' Week 14 matchup against the Green Bay Packers for The Detroit News:

Key matchup

AARON RODGERS VS. LIONS PASS DEFENSE

Maybe you’ve heard of him. The Packers’ quarterback is so darn good, while the Lions defense is so darn bad. There’s nothing particularly interesting about this matchup, as it’s about as once-sided as it gets. If the Lions have any kind of chance against Rodgers, players like Justin Coleman and Amani Oruwariye are going to have to unexpectedly make some plays. It has happened before, as Rodgers has thrown eight interceptions in 21 career games against Detroit, along with 43 touchdowns (!), which is more than two per game.

Packers to watch

►Aaron Rodgers, QB: No. 12 is still ruling the NFC North. Newly 37 years old, you might think he’s no longer the perennial MVP candidate he once was. You’d be wrong. He’s probably a half-step behind Patrick Mahomes in the award race, but holy hell did 23 teams misfire in bypassing him in the 2005 NFL Draft. That’s the year that Matt Millen selected Mike Williams at No. 10, in case you needed a reminder.

►Davante Adams, WR: Adams was knocked out of the first game between these teams with a hamstring injury that put him out for three more games. He still might break his career-bests in catches and yards. Adams is averaging more than eight catches and 100 receiving yards per game, in addition to mroe than a touchdown-a-week. Hopefully you’re not playing against him in your fantasy football playoffs.

►Rashan Gary, DE: The former Michigan pass rusher has already doubled his sack total from last season with 4.0, tied for second on the team. Gary has started the last two games for Green Bay. As his career progresses, we’ll see if Gary is able to consistently deliver for the green and gold. Gary seemed to never quite match lofty expectations in Ann Arbor, but he should have a long NFL career ahead of him.

Facts and figures

► Packers running back Aaron Jones just might earn his second straight 1,000-yard season despite missing three games. He’s also averaging more than 5 yards per carry for the third season in his four-year career. Yeah, this offense is pretty dangerous.

Subscription: Detroit News predictions: Packers at Lions

► Green Bay is second in the league, averaging 396.6 yards of total offense per game. Detroit has surrendered 395.6 yards per game, the fifth-most. Math tells us Rodgers & Co. will rack up, oh, about 396 yards. Probably more if we’re being honest.

► How about some punting stats? Punter Jack Fox is one of the only bright spots in Detroit. His 49.9 yards per punt leads league qualifiers, far and away the best season mark in franchise history. Pro Football Reference has Fox’s season so far as the ninth-best season average ever. Can he finish with over a 50-yard average?

Matt Schoch is a writer for PlayMichigan.com and freelances for The Detroit News.