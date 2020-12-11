Lions rule out Kenny Golladay, Jeff Okudah; D'Andre Swift questionable

The Detroit Lions have ruled out three players for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

For the fifth straight week, Kenny Golladay will be sidelined by a lingering hip injury. The star receiver, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions a year earlier, has been limited to five appearances this season.

In addition to Golladay, the Lions will also be without rookie cornerback Jeff Okudah and offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby.

Okudah missed the past two weeks with a shoulder injury, but is currently battling a groin strain that's been nagging him for some time, according to interim coach Darrell Bevell. This will be the fourth game the rookie has missed this season, including the opener against Chicago.

As for Crosby, he exited last week's game against Chicago with an ankle injury and was replaced in the lineup by Matt Nelson. With Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot) still on injured reserve, it's expected Nelson, a converted defensive lineman in his second season, will get his first career start against the Packers.

Lacking depth at offensive tackle, it wouldn't be surprising to see the team elevate veteran Dan Skipper off the practice squad over the weekend.

The Lions also listed six players as questionable for Sunday's game — defensive end Austin Bryant (thigh), defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (groin), safety C.J. Moore (ankle), defensive tackle John Penisini (shoulder), quarterback Matthew Stafford (thumb) and running back D'Andre Swift (illness).

Penisini was a late-week addition to the injury report. He had been a full participant during Wednesday and Thursday's practices before showing up as limited on Friday.

As for Swift, he continues to be plagued by an illness that cropped up last week. He has reportedly been dealing with headaches that aren't related to the concussion he was listed as having the previous two weeks.

"Yes, I think it’s safe to say there is a fine line there," Bevell said. "I don’t think it’s for me to be able to comment on his health to the public. But yes, there is a fine line and things there that we were looking at, yes."

Bevell wasn't able to confirm whether Swift even suffered a concussion in the first place.