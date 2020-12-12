Detroit Lions rookie CB Jeff Okudah needs season-ending surgery

Jeff Okudah's rookie season is over.

According to multiple reports, the Detroit Lions cornerback will have season-ending surgery early next week to address a groin injury that's been bothering him the past couple weeks.

The No. 3 pick in the 2020 draft, Okudah appeared in just nine games for the Lions this season, including six starts. He opened his career having to defend several of the league's best receivers, including Green Bay's Davante Adams, Arizona's DeAndre Hopkins and Atlanta's Julio Jones.

That baptism by fire provided an outstanding learning experience for the young defensive back and should pay dividends for both him and the Lions going forward.

In those nine appearances, he was targeted 50 times, allowing 38 receptions for 579 yards and one touchdown. He was credited with a pair of pass defenses, including his first career interception, when he undercut a throw intended for Hopkins.

