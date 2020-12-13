Lions' D'Andre Swift, listed as questionable, active against Packers

Of the six Detroit Lions players who were listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, all but one are active for the contest, including running back D'Andre Swift.

The rookie running back has missed the previous three games. He sat out the team's games against Carolina and Houston with a concussion and was knocked out of last week's game against the Bears with an illness.

The other players listed as questionable who are active include quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, defensive end Austin Bryant and defensive tackle John Penisini.

Stafford's status was never in question, but Hand (groin) and Bryant (thigh) had missed the past couple of weeks with their injuries, while Penisini popped up on Friday's practice participation report with a shoulder issue.

That's good news for the Lions, who already were hurting along the defensive line heading into the contest with Trey Flowers, Julian Okwara and Danny Shelton on injured reserve and Everson Griffen landing on the COVID reserve list over the weekend.

The Lions announced the following players are inactive for the contest: quarterback David Blough, offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, wide receiver Kenny Golladay, defensive tackle Frank Herron, safety C.J. Moore, cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back Jonathan Williams.

Crosby (ankle), Golladay (hip) and Okudah (groin) had previously been ruled out on Friday, while Moore (ankle) was listed as questionable.

It's the sixth consecutive game Golladay has been sidelined, while Okudah is out for the third straight week. It was reported on Saturday the rookie is expected to undergo season-ending surgery next week.

