First-half observations: Lions haven't slowed Aaron Rodgers, but still hanging around

A date with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is not what the Detroit Lions defense needed. After giving up 30 to the Chicago Bears last week and 41 to the Houston Texans the week before that, how is it possible Detroit could slow Rodgers, who’s been playing at an MVP-caliber this season?

But if the Lions (5-7) are going to hold on to slim playoff hopes, a win over Green Bay (9-3) is a must, and Detroit and Green Bay were tied at 14 at halftime Sunday.

Here are some key takeaways from the first half of play:

►Rodgers is not having an off-game: Detroit is without its first round pick in 2020, cornerback Jeff Okudah, whose season is over after it was determined he’ll need surgery to address a groin injury. In Okudah’s absence, Rodgers has been punishing Detroit’s secondary to the tune of 12-for-15 throwing for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye has been particularly victimized, allowing two long touchdown receptions to wideouts he was trying to cover.

There was virtually no chance Detroit was going to stop Rodgers, but it’s barely even containing him.

►Lions keeping up on offense: Detroit’s most likely path to a win is getting into a shootout and hoping to get lucky in crunch time. So far, the Lions offense has kept up their end of that bargain. Detroit racked up 17 first downs, 208 total yards and two touchdowns in the first half but has allowed four sacks.

►Stafford out-throwing Rodgers in QB duel: Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford went 17-for-22 throwing with 203 yards and a 1-yard touchdown shovel-pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson. He’s been putting up big numbers since interim coach Darrell Bevell took over the team a couple weeks ago.

►Detroit stopping Green Bay’s Jones: Packers running back Aaron Jones is one of the best dual-threat backs in the game, averaging more than five yards per carry this season. Despite Rodgers’s success the Lions have bottled up Jones, only allowing him 13 yards on four carries.

►Amendola moves up obscure list with big first half: Detroit’s leading receiver is Danny Amendola, with five catches for 61 yards. With his third reception today, Amendola passed Wayne Chrebet for fourth place on the all-time receptions list (581) for undrafted players.

►Detroit enjoying Swift return: Lions running back D’Andre Swift missed about a month after suffering a concussion and illness, and in his first game back he’s payed dividends right away. Swift showed good physicality on a three-yard touchdown plunge, tying the score at 14.

►Former Wolverine makes his presence felt: Former Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary ended a second-quarter Detroit drive when he sacked Stafford. Gary had four sacks coming into the game, second on the team and a career high.

