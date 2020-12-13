Live updates: Lions storm down field on opening drive, take 7-0 lead vs. Packers

With slim wild-card hopes, the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (4:25, Fox/760). Detroit News freelance writer Nolan Bianchi has you covered with live updates and analysis throughout the game.

Lions take 7-0 lead on opening drive

Detroit will start at its own 25 to start the game. Adrian Peterson is wrapped up for a gain of 1 on first down as Matthew Stafford misses to T.J. Hockenson on third down. Stafford hits Mohamed Sanu on third down for a pickup of 21 to the Detroit 47.

Stafford comes up firing again on the next play, this time connecting with Danny Amendola for a 5-yard gain. Peterson picks up 3 to bring up third-and-2, where Marvin Jones gets open for a strike that's good for 7 yards and a new first down at the Green Bay 37.

D'Andre Swift returns to action with a 5-yard carry up the middle on first down. Stafford goes back to a streaking Sanu over the middle, picking up 16 yards. It's first-and-10 at the 16.

Stafford's next pass is a completion to Amendola that almost goes for a touchdown, but will instead bring up first-and-goal at the 1.

Peterson is stuffed for no gain on first down. A shovel pass to Hockenson gets the job done, as the Lions have an early lead against the Packers.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (9:24 1st)

Packers at Lions

Kickoff: 4:25 Sunday, Ford Field, Detroi

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Lions 5-7; Packers 9-3

Line: Lions +7.5

