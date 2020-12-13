Follow along here for live updates as the Lions plays host to the Packers.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$3 for 3 months. Save 90%.
LIONS

Live updates: Lions storm down field on opening drive, take 7-0 lead vs. Packers

Nolan Bianchi
The Detroit News
View Comments
Lions' interim head coach Darrell Bevell looks over his team as it warms up before Detroit takes on the Green Bay Packers at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020.

With slim wild-card hopes, the Detroit Lions take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (4:25, Fox/760). Detroit News freelance writer Nolan Bianchi has you covered with live updates and analysis throughout the game.

Lions take 7-0 lead on opening drive 

Detroit will start at its own 25 to start the game. Adrian Peterson is wrapped up for a gain of 1 on first down as Matthew Stafford misses to T.J. Hockenson on third down. Stafford hits Mohamed Sanu on third down for a pickup of 21 to the Detroit 47.

Stafford comes up firing again on the next play, this time connecting with Danny Amendola for a 5-yard gain. Peterson picks up 3 to bring up third-and-2, where Marvin Jones gets open for a strike that's good for 7 yards and a new first down at the Green Bay 37.

D'Andre Swift returns to action with a 5-yard carry up the middle on first down. Stafford goes back to a streaking Sanu over the middle, picking up 16 yards. It's first-and-10 at the 16.

Stafford's next pass is a completion to Amendola that almost goes for a touchdown, but will instead bring up first-and-goal at the 1.

Peterson is stuffed for no gain on first down. A shovel pass to Hockenson gets the job done, as the Lions have an early lead against the Packers.

Lions 7, Packers 0 (9:24 1st)

Packers at Lions

Kickoff: 4:25 Sunday, Ford Field, Detroi

TV/radio: Fox/760

Records: Lions 5-7; Packers 9-3

Line: Lions +7.5

Lions coverage

Lions' D'Andre Swift, listed as questionable, active against Packers

Five things to watch: Packers at Lions

Detroit News scouting report: Packers at Lions

Detroit News predictions: Packers at Lions

Lions' slim playoff hopes hinge on colossal challenge of slowing Aaron Rodgers

View Comments