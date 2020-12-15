Lions hire Chris Spielman to help with GM and coach searches

Amidst concerns the Detroit Lions didn't have anyone with a football background assisting the team's search for a new coach and general manager, the franchise has hired Chris Spielman as a special assistant to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood.

"Chris Spielman has been a tremendous ambassador for the Detroit Lions since the day he first put on a uniform as a rookie in 1988," Ford Hamp said in a statement. "He brings great passion for people and the game of football, and we are thrilled to have him on board to help lead our team. This position is a full-time opportunity for Chris that will allow him to work across various departments on both the football and business sides of our organization."

In the full-time role, Spielman will report directly to Wood, while participating in interviews for the team's general manager and head coach search.

"I am humbled and excited about the opportunity to be involved with the franchise that is truly a part of me," Spielman said. "The opportunity to work with Rod Wood and every single person in the Lions organization can't get here fast enough. To Lions fans everywhere, I will do everything in my power to help Mrs. Hamp and the Ford Family achieve their vision of something we can all be proud of."

Spielman was drafted by the Lions out of Ohio State in 1988 and spent his first eight seasons with the organization, earning All-Pro honors three times during that stretch. He remains the franchise's all-time leading tackler.

After finishing his playing career in 1999, Spielman transitioned into sports broadcasting, working for both Fox Sports and ESPN. He's served as a color analyst for Fox's NFL broadcast since 2016 and spent seven years as an analyst for Lions Preseason TV.

"This is an exciting day for the Lions organization," Wood said in a statement. "The Ford Family and I look forward to working with Chris and leaning on his knowledge and advice as we take the next steps as a team. His relationship with our team and our city will serve as a strong foundation for him in helping to fortify and sustain our organization's culture."

In addition to hiring Spielman, the Lions announced the Fritz Pollard Alliance Foundation executive director Rod Graves, Rock Ventures vice president of business development Mark Hollis and Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders will serve as advisors to the team's search for a general manager and head coach.

So far, the Lions have interviewed three internal candidates for the franchise's general manager vacancy. The team isn't expected to hire replacements for Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia until mid-January.

