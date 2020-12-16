Reports: Detroit Lions to interview ESPN's Louis Riddick for general manager opening

The Detroit Lions will be interviewing ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for the team's general manager at the end of this week, according to multiple reports.

Prior to joining ESPN in 2013, Riddick worked in the personnel departments for the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles. He started as a pro scout before climbing to the director pro personnel with both franchises.

At ESPN, he's worked in various roles, from color analyst during broadcast to his most-recent focus, covering the NFL Draft for the network.

It wouldn't be unusual for a team to target a broadcaster to run the franchise. In recent years, the Oakland Raiders hired NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock to be the team's general manager, while the 49ers did the same with Fox broadcaster John Lynch.

Like Mayock and Lynch, Riddick played in the NFL, but he's the only one of the three who has previous front-office experience.

Riddick previously interviewed for the Giants and 49ers general manager openings in 2017 and is considered a candidate for the current jobs in Atlanta and Houston, as well.

The Lions fired general manager Bob Quinn and coach Matt Patricia at the end of November. The team is in the early stages of a comprehensive search for replacements. So far, they've interviewed three internal candidates — Kyle O'Brien, Lance Newmark and Rob Lohman — for the GM job.

On Tuesday, the Lions announced the hiring of the franchise's all-time tackle leader, Chris Spielman. He will serve as a full-time consultant to owner Sheila Ford Hamp and team president Rod Wood, sitting in on each of the interviews during the search for new football leadership.

Former Houston Texans general manager Rick Smith also is reportedly on the docket for an interview with the Lions this month. Any prospective candidates currently employed by other teams will need to wait until the end of the regular season to talk to the Lions.

