Lions' Matthew Stafford won't practice Wednesday; game decision will come at end of week

The Detroit Lions won't have Matthew Stafford on the practice field Wednesday, and potentially the remainder of the week, but that doesn't necessarily mean the quarterback won't start on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans.

Stafford suffered a rib injury near the end of the Lions' loss last Sunday to the Green Bay Packers.

"For Matthew, physically, staying with the same deal that we talked about (Monday)," Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell said ahead of Wednesday's practice. "Gonna really take Matthew all the way to the end of the week.

"You guys know as well as I do the toughness of this guy and how he's been able to come back from some pretty serious injuries and still play in games," Bevell said. "So we're going to take it to the end of the week, we're going to see how he does and I'm totally comfortable with him not practicing and playing in the game. I've seen him do it."

Stafford's reputation for fighting through pain was built during a 136-game starting streak that was snapped last season due to a broken bone in the quarterback's back. In regard to his current rib injury, Bevell said he's going to lean on Stafford being honest about what he can and can't handle when making a decision on his availability.

"Obviously, he's going to have to make sure he can handle whatever the level of pain that he's in," Bevell said. "That's gonna be a big factor in it. Then, can he function with that pain level are really gonna be the two things.

"We have have great lines of communication," Bevell said. "He's not gonna do something he's not able to do. There will be other things that are in there, but right now, I'm going to be trusting him."

To add depth at the position, the Lions signed quarterback Jordan Ta’amu to the practice squad. An undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss a year ago, he was most recently a member of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

In addition to Stafford, Bevell announced the Lions would be without several other players on Wednesday. Wide receiver Kenny Golladay, offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, cornerback Darryl Roberts, fullback Jason Cabinda and defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand also were sidelined.

Golladay already is tracking toward missing his seventh consecutive game with a lingering hip injury suffered Nov. 1 against the Indianapolis Colts, and Bevell offered no clarity on the star receiver's timeline.

"I don't have any update right now, in terms of anything different than what he's been doing," Bevell said. "He's still continuing to rehab, trying to get himself back to play. He's just not quite all the way there yet."

