Lions put Jeff Okudah on injured reserve, add cornerback to practice squad

Jeff Okudah’s season is officially over now that the Lions have placed their rookie cornerback on injured reserve. Okudah, sidelined since the Lions’ 20-0 loss at Carolina nearly a month ago, underwent core muscle surgery earlier this week. The No. 3 overall pick in this year's draft finished his rookie season with 47 tackles and one interception in nine games, including six starts.

The Lions signed veteran cornerback Tramaine Brock to their practice squad Thursday, releasing Dee Virgin to make room. The team still has an open spot on the 53-man roster, however, with Okudah going on IR.

Brock, an 11-year pro, started 11 games last season playing for Tennessee and Arizona. He began this season in Jacksonville but was placed on injured reserve and released by the Jaguars in early September. He’ll add depth to an injury-depleted Lions secondary that currently has only three healthy cornerbacks in Amani Oruwariye, Justin Coleman and Mike Ford. A fourth, Darryl Roberts, missed practice Wednesday with a hip injury. Also out were safeties Tracy Walker (shoulder) and C.J. Moore (ankle).

The Lions also could promote Alex Myres, a second-year cornerback signed to the practice squad two weeks ago, if needed for Sunday’s game at Tennessee.

