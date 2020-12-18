Lions' Bevell provides updates on Stafford, Ragnow, Golladay

Matthew Stafford won't practice on Friday, but the Detroit Lions quarterback will still be making the trip with the team to Nashville ahead of Sunday's game with the Tennessee Titans.

Whether Stafford plays against the Titans is still to be determined, but Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell suggested it's largely going to be up to his quarterback.

"He's breathing really well," Bevell said. "He's better. He's moving better, he's feeling better. How far that's going to be, we'll have to see. Like I said, you really can't judge this because the guy is tough as nails.

"I've had it before," Bevell said. "(Brett) Favre was out like 10 straight weeks, he was going to be out again and he walks in the day of the game and says, 'I'm going.' Guys like that, you give it to them and they go. I feel like he's in that same category. (Stafford) could walk in Sunday and say, 'I don't care what anyone is saying, I'm going.' So I'm going to let him going."

Bevell clarified the comment later in his daily video conference, nothing the team wouldn't run Stafford out there, no matter what he says, if they didn't feel he was capable of protecting himself.

Bevell expressed a similar sentiment regarding center Frank Ragnow, who is dealing with fractured cartilage in his throat. He also hasn't practiced this week and was visiting a specialist on Friday that would give the team a better understanding on whether or not it's an injury the offensive lineman can play through or needs to be shut down for the time being.

"Obviously, (the specialist) has gotta tell us that he's OK to play," Bevell said. "He's the specialist. He knows what he's looking at. The communication from him will be able to tell us is it safe for him to play, he's totally clear. All those types of things is what we're looking for."

Ragnow hasn't missed an offensive snap for the Lions this season, impressively finishing out last Sunday's game against the Packers despite suffering the throat injury in the opening quarter.

While Ragnow and Stafford are each at risk of missing their first game of the season, wide receiver Kenny Golladay is likely to miss his seventh straight and ninth overall in 2020.

Golladay has been attempting to work his way back from a hip injury he suffered Nov. 1 against Indianapolis, but hasn't even been able to return to the practice field. Bevell said the team is nearing a point where they need to consider shutting Golladay down for the year.

"Yeah, I think that's a conversation that's coming," Bevell said. "We're really trying to get him back and he really wants to play, he wants to be in there, but that's a conversation of where are we at in the season that it might come to that."

Golladay is set to be a free agent at the end of the season, and after failing to land a contract extension with the Lions this year, there are some fans who have raised concerns the player is more focused on 2021 than returning to the field this season.

Bevell scoffed at the idea Golladay was making a business decision.

"I can be clear that he's not," Bevell said. "The guy is competing, he's working hard. The good thing for me is I'm in here every day. I get to see what he's doing. I get to see what he's putting his body through to try to get back for us and for his teammates. He's doing that and that's really what I can say. I love his competitiveness, I love what he's trying to do, he's just working with an injury that he's trying to work through."