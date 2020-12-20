Lions' Matthew Stafford (ribs) good to go against Titans

Nashville — At this point in his career, with how many different injuries he's played through, it would have been more surprising had Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford not played Sunday.

Despite barely practicing this week with a rib injury he suffered in the fourth quarter of last week's game against the Green Bay Packers, Stafford is active and will start against the Titans.

Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell remained optimistic throughout the week, repeatedly noting the team would lean on Stafford to offer an honest assessment of his condition and whether he could function and protect himself.

Bevell compared the Stafford's situation to Brett Favre, another quarterback Bevell used to coach that was known for his toughness.

"I've had it before," Bevell said. "(Brett) Favre was out like 10 straight weeks, he was going to be out again and he walks in the day of the game and says, 'I'm going.' Guys like that, you give it to them and they go. I feel like he's in that same category. (Stafford) could walk in Sunday and say, 'I don't care what anyone is saying, I'm going.' So I'm going to let him going."

Stafford has toughed it out through a number of injuries during his career, starting 136 consecutive games before a broken bone in his back snapped that iron man streak last season.

In addition to the ribs, the Lions quarterback is also currently dealing with a partially torn ligament to his throwing-hand's thumb. For the season, he's completing 63.9 percent of his passes for 3,522 yards, 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With Stafford active for the contest, there were no real surprises on Detroit's inactive report.

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip), cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip), offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby (ankle) and center Frank Ragnow (throat) had previously been ruled out, while guard Logan Stenberg, running back Jonathan Williams and defensive end Kareem Martin were healthy scratches.

The Lions opted to leave third-string quarterback David Blough active as an emergency option in case Stafford's suffers an aggravation of the rib injury.