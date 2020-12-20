Live updates: Okwara sacks Tannehill for safety, Lions trail Titans 21-9 in 2Q

The Detroit Lions will try to get their second win in their third game under interim coach Darrell Bevell when they take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m.

You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Swift turns ball over at Titans 1, Lions get safety on next play

Detroit takes over at the 25, trailing 21-7 with 9:22 to go in the second quarter.

D'Andre Swift hauls in a 2-yard pass, then makes it third-and-3 after a 5-yard run on second down. Swift's 5-yard reception on third down keeps the drive alive.

Matthew Stafford puts some gorgeous touch on a throw to rookie tight end Hunter Bryant, which is good for 44 yards and a new set of downs at the Tennessee 19.

Swift rushes for 2 on first down, setting up a 12-yard run by Stafford to bring up first-and-goal at the 5.

Stafford overthrows a fade to Quintez Cephus on first down. Swift is stopped inches short of the goal line on second down, bringing up third-and-goal at the half-yard line.

Swift tries to go up and over for the touchdown, but is robbed of the football by Will Compton and the Titans D-line. Tennessee takes over inside the 5.

Titans 21, Lions 7 (4:12 2nd)

Romeo Okwara then obliterates Ryan Tannehill in the end zone on the first play of Tennessee's drive, and that'll be 2 points for a safety awarded to the Lions.

Titans 21, Lions 9 (3:31 2nd)

Tannehill finishes drive with 17-yard touchdown run

Tennessee takes over at its own 7 after the Lions punt. The Titans lead 14-7 with 12:42 to go in the second quarter.

Derrick Henry rushes for 12 yards on first down, then picks up 8 more to set up second-and-2 at the 27.

A pass interference penalty makes it first-and-10 at the 50.

Henry rushes for 13 more, as this freight train is starting to run off the rails.

Ryan Tannehill's deep pass on the next play is forced incomplete. Henry rushes for 6 to make it third-and-4. Corey Davis makes a tough, 7-yard catch on third down to keep the drive alive.

Henry nearly breaks the face of Alexander Myres, stiff-arming his way to a pickup of 7 to the 17. Tannehill fakes the give on a naked bootleg, turns on the jets, and dives for the pylon for a 17-yard touchdown run by the quarterback.

Titans 21, Lions 7 (9:28 2nd)

Lions drive halted on Tennessee's side of field

Detroit takes over at the 25, looking to tie Tennessee at 14 after the Titans scored on one play during the previous possession.

Matthew Stafford hits Marvin Jones for a 7-yard gain on first down. T.J. Hockenson nearly pulls down a really tough catch on second down, but the pass is defended well and ultimately forced incomplete. Mohamed Sanu picks up the new set of downs with a 4-yard completion, bringing the first quarter to a close.

END 1ST: Titans 14, Lions 7

Stafford swings it out to D'Andre Swift on first down for a pickup of 8, and Swift picks up the new set of downs with a gain of 3 on the next play.

Swift runs for 4 on first down as Stafford's next two passes fall incomplete, bringing up fourth-and-6 at the Tennessee 43.

Jack Fox's punt is fair caught near the Tennessee 5.

Titans 14, Lions 7 (12:42 2nd)

Titans regain lead on first play of drive

Tennessee again takes over at the 25. This time they're tied with the Lions at 7 with 1:34 to go in the first quarter.

Corey Davis burns the coverage and Ryan Tannehill finds him for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Titans 14, Lions 7 (1:22 1st)

Stafford, Jones clicking as Lions tie Titans at 7

Detroit takes over at the 325. Matthew Stafford's ribs appear to be OK, as he will lead the boys on the field.

Stafford swings it over to D'Andre Swift for no gain on first down. Marvin Jones hauls in a 6-yard catch on second down, then gets 4 on a third-down reception.

Swift rushes for 7 yards on first down as Stafford moves the chains with a 13-yard throw to Jamal Agnew.

Swift rushes for 3 before an incompletion to Jones. T.J. Hockenson makes a big catch on third down that's good for 11 yards and a new first down at the Tennessee 31.

Jones gets open on the next play for a 12-yard reception.

Adrian Peterson rushes for 7 on his first carry of the game. Peterson gives the Lions a new set of downs at the 4-yard-line with an 8-yard carry on the next play.

It's third-and-goal at the 2 after Peterson rushes for 3, then loses 1. Jones gets open in the end zone and Stafford finds him for a 2-yard touchdown pass.

Lions 7, Titans 7 (1:34 1st)

Titans offense steamrolls Lions, grabs early 7-0 lead

The Titans start the game at their own 25.

Derrick Henry rushes for 2 yards and then catches a pass for 6. A.J. Bornw pulls in a 6-yard reception to move the chains.

Henry gets wrapped up for a loss of 4 on first down. Jonnu Smith goes up for a big pass from Ryan Tannehill that's good for 19 yards to the Detroit 46.

Henry carries for 4 to make it second-and-6, as Tannehill hits brown again for a gain of 10 to the 32.

Henry rushes for 5 more as MyCole Pruitt moves the chains again with a 10-yard completion.

Henry rushes for gains of 9, 5 and 3, with the last one getting him into the end zone for a Titans touchdown.

Titans 7, Lions 0 (8:40 1st)

Lions at Titans

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

TV/radio: CBS/760 AM

Records: Lions 5-8; Titans 9-4

Line: Titans by 11

More coverage

Lions' Matthew Stafford (ribs) good to go against Titans

Five things to watch: Lions at Titans

Lions' matchup with Titans offers look at what might have been and what could be

Kenny Golladay discusses injury, desire to stay with Lions: 'They believed in me'

Detroit News scouting report: Lions at Titans

Detroit News predictions: Lions at Titans