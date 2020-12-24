Lions rule out two, list eight as questionable against Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions ruled out wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, while listing eight others as questionable.

It will mark the seventh straight contest Golladay has missed because of a hip injury, making it possible the pending free agent has played his final game in a Lions uniform. As for Crosby, he'll miss his third consecutive game with an ankle injury.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (ribs, thumb) headlines the list of questionable players, a group that also includes linebacker Jamie Collins (neck), offensive tackle Taylor Decker (groin), safety Jayron Kearse (hip), kicker Matt Prater (back), center Frank Ragnow (throat), cornerback Darryl Roberts (hip) and offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai (concussion).

Ragnow, who was named to the Pro Bowl roster this week, returned to practice in a limited capacity on Thursday for the first time since he suffered torn cartilage in his throat this month.

Kearse and Prater were additions to the injury report . If Prater can't go, it's unclear what the Lions will do, given it's too late to add a kicker to the roster.

Punter Jack Fox handled some placekicking duties in college, but made just five of his 12 attempts as a senior in 2018, with a long of just 44 yards.

