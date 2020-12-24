Lions interim coach Darrell Bevell will miss Saturday's game because of COVID

Only in 2020 would the Detroit Lions need an interim coach for their interim coach. With COVID-19 protocols sidelining Darrell Bevell for Saturday's game, the team has announced it will turn to wide receivers coach Robert Prince to lead the team for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"One of the best coaches I've ever had," Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola said earlier this offseason. "Brings the juice every single day. Gets guys in the right mentality, day in and day out. Meetings, practices, games, just an amazing coach to play for. Love him to death, and just really happy to be playing for him."

Prince, Detroit's longest-serving position coach, has been with the franchise since 2014, and is the only member of the staff with coordinator experience, last holding that title with Boise State in 2013.

Earlier this offseason, multiple players, as well as former coach Matt Patricia, praised Prince's energy and leadership.

"He’s awesome," Patricia said earlier this offseason. "I love him. I love the way he coaches. I love his energy. He’s super smart, very intelligent, understands the offense. He’s been in a lot of different schemes. He’s great with the players. I think he really develops players, he makes his players better, which as a coach, is what you want. Just couldn’t be a better person.

"I lean on him a lot," Patricia continued. "I think the world of him and his family and I’m lucky to have that situation where I can walk in and have such a great coach like that and be able to keep him on my staff and work with him every day."

The Lions fired Patricia after the team's Thanksgiving loss to the Houston Texans, installing Bevell as the interim for the remainder of the season. The offensive coordinator had long dreamed of a head-coaching opportunity in the NFL and now his five-game audition has been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the Lions had one coach and one player test positive for the virus. Bevell, who was one of a handful of coaches at the team's facility that day, was determined to be a high-risk close contact. And with a Saturday kickoff, he won't be able to clear the mandatory five-day quarantine.

Bevell is the league's first head coach to miss a game due to COVID-19. He was one of five Lions coaches to miss Wednesday's practice, either due to testing positive or being deemed a high-risk close contact. The other four — Cory Undlin, Steve Gregory, Bo Davis and Ty McKenzie — make up the majority of the team's defensive staff.

In addition to serving as the interim coach, Bevell has also continued to be the team's offensive play-caller following Patricia's dismissal. Those duties will be handed off to quarterbacks coach Sean Ryan on Saturday.

It will be a new role for Ryan, who has not previously coordinated an offense.

A 23-year coaching veteran, he has worked with Eli Manning and Deshaun Watson at his previous stops. Ryan has built up a solid coaching resume and was reportedly Matt Rhule's offensive coordinator choice when the Jets made a run at hiring the now-Panthers coach ahead of the 2019 season.