Lions' Ragnow, Collins among handful of starters inactive against Buccaneers

If you count the players on injured reserve, the Detroit Lions will be down eight starters for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In addition to wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive tackle Tyrell Crosby, who were ruled out on Thursday, the Lions also scratched center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Jamie Collins and safety Jayron Kearse shortly before kickoff.

Each of those latter three had been listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Ragnow returned to practice in a limited capacity at the end of the week, but still isn't medically cleared to play after suffering fractured cartilage in his throat earlier this month.

Collins (neck) and Kearse (hip), meanwhile, were banged up in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

As for Golladay and Crosby, their absences have stretched out for multiple weeks. Golladay is missing his eighth straight game with a hip injury while Crosby has been out the past three games with an ankle issue.

Combined with Desmond Trufant, Trey Flowers and Danny Shelton, who are on IR, the Lions will be missing more than a third of their offensive and defensive starters for the late-season matchup.

Of course, that's secondary to the fact the team will be without head coach Darrell Bevell and four defensive coaches, including defensive coordinator Cory Undlin. All five remain in quarantine after one tested positive for the COVID-19 virus and the other four were deemed high-risk close contacts.