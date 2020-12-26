Live updates: Lions vs. Buccaneers

The Lions will try to play spoiler Saturday, behind an interim-interim head coach.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers invade Ford Field, needing a victory or tie to clinch a playoff berth. The Lions (5-9), as usual, are playing for pride this late in the season and will do so with wide receivers coach Robert Prince running the show on the sidelines with interim head coach Darrell Bevell away because of COVID-19 protocols.

The Bucs bring a top-10 scoring offense into the game, led by former Michigan quarterback and surefire NFL Hall of Famer Tom Brady, as well as the NFL's top rush defense (3.4 yards per carry allowed), which also boasts familiar faces in ex-Lion Ndamukong Suh (five sacks) and Detroit native and former Michigan State standout William Gholston.

Follow along here for live updates.

Buccaneers at Lions

► Kickoff: 1 p.m. today, Ford Field, Detroit

► TV/radio: Ch. 4, NFL/760

► Records: Tampa Bay 9-5, Detroit 5-9

► Line: Tampa Bay by 10

► Series: Lions lead 31-28

► Last meeting: Buccaneers 38-17, Dec. 15, 2019

► Outlook: Buccaneers can clinch a playoff spot with a win or a tie.