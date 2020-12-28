Lions release safety Jayron Kearse with one game to go

The Detroit Lions have opted to part with safety Jayron Kearse with one game remaining in the 2020 season.

Already a pending free agent, Kearse was scratched from last week's lineup with a hip injury. Prior to that, he had started seven consecutive games, averaging 57 defensive snaps in those contests.

Signed to a one-year deal this past offseason, the former Vikings safety quickly carved out a role after serving a three-game suspension stemming from an incident the previous year where he was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possessing a firearm without a permit.

Without Kearse, the Lions are still deep at the safety position with Duron Harmon and former third-round draft picks Tracy Walker and Will Harris. Additionally, the team has special teams standouts C.J. Moore and Miles Killebrew on the active roster and undrafted rookie Bobby Price on the practice squad.

Kearse finishes his run with the Lions having appeared in 11 games, recording 59 tackles, two pass defenses and a forced fumble.

