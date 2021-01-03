Lions' 2021 opponents nearly set

The Detroit Lions' 2021 opponent slate is nearly set following the conclusion of the 1 p.m. games on Sunday.

The majority of the scheduled opponents is set up long in advance, based on rotating divisional matchup. In 2021, the Lions will play the entire NFC West and AFC North divisions. Along with the their annual home-and-home matchups with NFC North rivals Chicago, Green Bay and Chicago, that left just two spots to be sorted out.

Those two games are against opponents from the two other intra-conference divisions, the NFC East and NFC South. Teams are matched up based on where they finished in the standings, so the Lions will play the last-place teams from those divisions, the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons.

Although not finalized, the NFL is expected to add a 17th game to the schedule next season. Those games will be based on corresponding finishers in rotating divisions from the opposite conference.

Assuming approval by the league's owners, the Lions would play the last-place team in the AFC West in 2021 at a to-be-determine location. Heading into the afternoon games, Denver held that spot, but could conceivably catch the Los Angeles Chargers.

Lions 2021 opponents

► Home: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Arizona, San Francisco, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Philadelpia

► Away: Green Bay, Chicago, Minnesota, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Los Angles Rams, Atlanta, Seattle

► TBD: Denver/Los Angles Chargers

