Detroit Lions discuss coaching vacancy with Marvin Lewis

The Detroit Lions have already talked to several candidates about the team's general manager opening. But this past week they talked to former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis about potentially replacing Matt Patricia as the franchise's head coach, according to a team source familiar with the conversations.

Lewis, 62, coached the Bengals for 16 seasons, from 2003-18. There he amassed a record of 131-122-3, taking the team to the playoffs seven times. Unfortunately, he was unable to lead the franchise to a postseason victory prior to his dismissal two years ago.

In 2019, Lewis joined Herm Edwards' staff at Arizona State as a special advisor. This season, Lewis shifted into a coaching role, becoming the team's co-defensive coordinator. Playing just four games during a COVID-shortened season, the Sun Devils finished 2-2, while allowing 23.3 points per game in the conference matchups.

Prior to Cincinnati, Lewis built a reputation as one of the game's best defensive minds, coordinating a Baltimore Ravens unit that finished in the top-five in both yardage and scoring his final three seasons with the franchise. That run included a victory in Super Bowl XXXV in 2001.

The interview process for both Detroit's general manager and head coach openings is expected to pick up the next two weeks, with the organization finally clear to interview GM candidates currently employed by other teams.

The NFL Network is reporting the Lions are planning on making a run at current Seahawks general manager John Schneider. Despite having one year remaining on his current contract, there's a potential opening to make the pursuit because coach Pete Carroll holds final decision-making power with the team's roster, while the Lions could offer Schneider full control.

In a 11 years with the Seahawks, Schneider has built the franchise into one of the league's perennial powerhouses. During that stretch, the team has won five division titles, qualified for the postseason nine times and made two trips to the Super Bowl, winning the title in 2014.