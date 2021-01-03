Lions' Matt Prater sets NFL record for field goals of 50-plus yards

Already holding the record for the longest field goal in NFL history, Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater added to his legacy of long-distance success with a 54-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

With the make, his 59th from 50 yards or beyond, Prater moved past Sebastian Janikowski for the most from that distance in NFL history. Former Lions kicker Jason Hanson is third on that list with 52.

Prater, 36, is in the final year of his contract with the Lions. He said this week he intends to keep playing in 2021 and hopes it's in Detroit.

It's been an uncharacteristically rough season for the two-time Pro Bowler. He came into the year having made 83.8 percent of his field goal attempts, but was at 74.1% on the season entering Sunday.

Prior to the 54-yarder, Prater missed an extra point, his third of the season and most misses since 2015.

For his career, Prater is a remarkable 59-79 from 50 yards and beyond. In 2013, while playing for the Denver Broncos, Prater made a 64-yard attempt, the longest in NFL history. Six others have connected from 63 yards out.

It's the only attempt Prater has converted from 60 yards during his 14 seasons. He has four makes from 59 yards.

