Lions' Matt Prater scores city round of beer with prodigious boot

The Lions' 2020 season might have been a dud but their fans can at least savor some suds.

And that is thanks to the mighty leg of kicker Matt Prater, ESPN's Michael Rothstein reports.

In July, Bud Light threw down a challenge to Prater and his Denver Broncos cohort Brandon McManus that whoever booted the longest field goal this season would win his city free beer.

Prater won the honor, kicking a 59-yarder to defeat Washington 30-27 on Nov. 15 at Ford Field. McManus' longest field goal this season was from 58 yards in a 31-3 loss to the Saints on Nov. 29.

Prater, who finished the season 21-of-28 on field goals, connected on a 54-yard attempt in the second quarter in Sunday's 37-35 loss to the Vikings. The 59th kick from 50 yards or beyond moved the 14-year veteran past Sebastian Janikowski for the most from that distance in NFL history.