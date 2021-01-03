Lions' Matthew Stafford, Frank Ragnow active for season finale

Matthew Stafford and Frank Ragnow already had established reputations as two of the Detroit Lions' toughest players, but the quarterback and center are rubber-stamping the notion by playing in Sunday's season finale against the Vikings.

Both Ragnow and Stafford are active for the contest, despite dealing with challenging injury circumstances.

Stafford has a trio of injuries he's nursing entering the day. Already working through a thumb injury on his throwing hand and a rib cartilage issue, the quarterback rolled his ankle and was forced to exit last week's game against Tampa Bay in the first quarter.

Ragnow, meanwhile, missed the past two weeks with a fractured cartilage in his throat. He suffered that injury three weeks ago, in the first quarter against Green Bay. Despite losing his ability to talk because of trauma to his vocal cords, he finished that contest without allowing a single quarterback pressure.

Both players had been listed as questionable entering the day. So had linebacker Jamie Collins, who won't play against the Vikings due to a lingering neck injury.

Joining Collins on the day's inactive list are wide receiver Kenny Golladay, safety Bobby Price, defensive tackle Albert Huggins and offensive linemen Tyrell Crosby, Joe Dahl and Logan Stenberg.

Golladay (hip), Crosby (ankle) and Dahl (back) had been ruled out Friday. The others were healthy scratches.