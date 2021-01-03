Live updates: Lions vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions meet the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale on Sunday. Both teams have been eliminated from the playoffs, but the outcome will affect NFL Draft position.

You can follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Vikings at Lions

Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Vikings 6-9; Lions 5-10

Line: Vikings by 6.5

