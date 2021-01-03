With season-ending loss, Lions will select 5th, 6th or 7th in NFL Draft

With a season-ending loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions locked up a top-10 pick for a third consecutive year. The draft order won't be set until the afternoon and primetime games are completed, but the Lions will select between fifth and seventh, depending on the results of two contests.

Detroit is waiting on the winners of the Houston-Indianapolis and Philadelphia-Washington. If either the Texans or Eagles win, the Lions would climb in the order. If both were to lose, as expected, the Lions would remain at No. 7.

The Lions have held a top-10 pick each of the past two seasons, selecting tight end T.J. Hockenson with the No. 8 pick in 2018 and cornerback Jeff Okudah at No. 3 last year.

The last time the Lions had top-10 choices in three consecutive years was a six-year stretch between 2002-07.