Lions' Frank Ragnow, Jack Fox earn All-Pro honors

The Lions didn’t land a player on the Associated Press All-Pro first team for the third consecutive season. But center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox both received second-team honors Friday, marking the first All-Pro honors for both.

Ragnow, a 2018 first-round pick, established himself as one of the league’s best centers this season, making the Pro Bowl for the first time. Ragnow, who missed two games late in the season due to a fractured throat, allowed just nine pressures in 929 snaps, grading out as the NFL’s second-best center behind Green Bay’s Corey Linsley, according to Pro Football Focus. Linsley earned first-team AP honors Friday, while Ragnow shared the second-team nod with the Colts' Ryan Kelly.

Fox, an undrafted second-year pro who won a training camp battle for the Lions’ starting job in September, ranked second in the NFL in net punting with a franchise-record 44.8-yard average. The league leader, New England’s Jake Bailey, earned first-team All-Pro honors. Fox was named NFC special teams player of the month after his first four games to start the season, and went on to become only the third punter in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl — the first since Jim Arnold in 1988.

The Lions’ last first-team All-Pro selections were cornerback Darius Slay and returner Jamal Agnew in 2017.

More: Lions interview Holmes, Paton for GM job; Saleh interviews for head coach

First team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay

Running back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee

Tight end — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City

Left tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay

Right tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland

Left guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis

Right guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington

Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay

DEFENSE

Edge rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland

Interior linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis

Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams

Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami

Punter — Jake Bailey, New England

Kick returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago

Punt returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England

Special teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis

Long snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore

Second team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)

Running back — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans

Tight end — Vacant

Wide receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)

Left tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver

Right tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans

Left guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland

Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit (tie)

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay

Interior linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh

Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo

Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit

Kick returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo

Punt returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami

Special teamer — Matthew Slater, New England

Long snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis

john.niyo@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @JohnNiyo