Lions' Frank Ragnow, Jack Fox earn All-Pro honors
The Lions didn’t land a player on the Associated Press All-Pro first team for the third consecutive season. But center Frank Ragnow and punter Jack Fox both received second-team honors Friday, marking the first All-Pro honors for both.
Ragnow, a 2018 first-round pick, established himself as one of the league’s best centers this season, making the Pro Bowl for the first time. Ragnow, who missed two games late in the season due to a fractured throat, allowed just nine pressures in 929 snaps, grading out as the NFL’s second-best center behind Green Bay’s Corey Linsley, according to Pro Football Focus. Linsley earned first-team AP honors Friday, while Ragnow shared the second-team nod with the Colts' Ryan Kelly.
Fox, an undrafted second-year pro who won a training camp battle for the Lions’ starting job in September, ranked second in the NFL in net punting with a franchise-record 44.8-yard average. The league leader, New England’s Jake Bailey, earned first-team All-Pro honors. Fox was named NFC special teams player of the month after his first four games to start the season, and went on to become only the third punter in franchise history to make the Pro Bowl — the first since Jim Arnold in 1988.
The Lions’ last first-team All-Pro selections were cornerback Darius Slay and returner Jamal Agnew in 2017.
First team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay
Running back — Derrick Henry, Tennessee
Tight end — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide receivers — Davante Adams, Green Bay; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; Tyreek Hill, Kansas City
Left tackle — David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
Right tackle — Jack Conklin, Cleveland
Left guard — Quenton Nelson, Indianapolis
Right guard — Brandon Scherff, Washington
Center — Corey Linsley, Green Bay
DEFENSE
Edge rushers — T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh; Myles Garrett, Cleveland
Interior linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; DeForest Buckner, Indianapolis
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Darius Leonard, Indianapolis
Cornerbacks — Xavien Howard, Miami; Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles Rams
Safeties — Tyrann Mathieu, Kansas City; Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh and Budda Baker, Arizona (tie)
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Jason Sanders, Miami
Punter — Jake Bailey, New England
Kick returner — Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
Punt returner — Gunner Olszewski, New England
Special teamer — George Odum, Indianapolis
Long snapper — Morgan Cox, Baltimore
Second team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Josh Allen, Buffalo, and Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City (tie)
Running back — Alvin Kamara, New Orleans
Tight end — Vacant
Wide receivers — DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona; Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Calvin Ridley, Atlanta, DK Metcalf, Seattle, and Cole Beasley, Buffalo (tie)
Left tackle — Garett Bolles, Denver
Right tackle — Ryan Ramczyk, New Orleans
Left guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right guard — Wyatt Teller, Cleveland
Center — Ryan Kelly, Indianapolis, and Frank Ragnow, Detroit (tie)
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Khalil Mack, Chicago; Za’Darius Smith, Green Bay
Interior linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Cam Heyward, Pittsburgh
Linebackers — Devin White, Tampa Bay; Demario Davis, New Orleans; Lavonte David, Tampa Bay, and Roquan Smith, Chicago (tie)
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; Tre’Davious White, Buffalo
Safeties — Jamal Adams, Seattle; Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Jack Fox, Detroit
Kick returner — Andre Roberts, Buffalo
Punt returner — Jakeem Grant, Miami
Special teamer — Matthew Slater, New England
Long snapper — Luke Rhodes, Indianapolis
