Lions bringing in GM candidate Brad Holmes for second interview

The Detroit Lions are making important progress with their search for a new general manager. The team has scheduled to bring in Los Angeles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes for a second, in-person interview a team source confirmed Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Lions president and CEO Rod Wood said the team was aiming to bring in one or two finalists for both the team's general manager and head coaching vacancies prior to making hires.

"Once I think we zero in on a finalist or two for either position, we're definitely going to meet with them in person," Wood said.

Holmes, one of a dozen known candidates for Detroit's vacancy, virtually interviewed for the position last Thursday.

A collegiate defensive tackle at North Carolina A&T, he joined the Rams as a public relations intern in 2003, slowly climbing the ranks of the organization, working as a regional scout before he was promoted to his current role in 2013.

During his tenure as the team's college scouting director, the team has notable selected defensive tackle Aaron Donald, quarterback Jeff Goff and wide receiver Cooper Kupp.

