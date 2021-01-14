Reports: Detroit Lions to hire Brad Holmes as next general manager

Searching for new football leadership this offseason, the Detroit Lions solved half the puzzle on Thursday, reaching an agreement with Los Angles Rams director of college scouting Brad Holmes to be the franchise's next general manager, according to multiple reports.

Holmes, a former college defensive lineman, has spent the past 18 years working for the Rams. He will replace Bob Quinn, who was hired in 2016 and fired in late November, after a Thanksgiving loss to the Houston Texans effectively eliminated the team from playoff contention.

Prior to hiring Holmes, the Lions interviewed a dozen candidates, including several former general managers.

With a general manager in place, the Lions will now turn their attention to securing a head coach. The team has announced interviews with seven candidates for the vacancy and are expected to make a decision in the near future.

This is a developing story. Check back with detroitnews.com for more updates.